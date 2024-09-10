Former IT contractor pleads guilty to paying $4.1 million in kickbacks

A former IT contractor has pleaded guilty to paying over $4 million in kickbacks in exchange for receiving work. Photo / NZME

A former IT contractor has pleaded guilty to paying over $4 million in kickbacks in exchange for receiving work contracts worth more than $20m.

The former contractor, who has interim name suppression, is one of two people charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in a bribery and corruption case.

The plea was made in the Auckland High Court with the former contractor pleading guilty to two representative charges of giving gifts to an agent.

The second defendant, also a former IT contractor, is charged with receiving kickbacks in return for favouring the guilty party in awarding work and will go on trial in November.

That person was contracted to conduct testing of IT systems at a large New Zealand-based company. As part of their role, they also had the authority to employ contractors to perform the testing work.