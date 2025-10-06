Murray McClune pleaded guilty to stealing $1.7 million from two couples in retirement - funds he used for personal and business expenses. Photo/ 123RF

Former financial adviser Murray McClune jailed after $1.7m theft from elderly clients

Former financial adviser Murray McClune has been jailed for more than three years after pleading guilty to stealing $1.7 million from his elderly clients.

McClune admitted two charges of theft by person in a special relationship in June following an investigation by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

Between 2016 and 2018, while working as a registered financial adviser, McClune offered investment opportunities to two couples in retirement who had known him for over 40 years.

However, McClune would go on to spend the investment funds he received on various personal and business expenses, including purchasing a home in his and his wife’s name, food and entertainment, travel and overseas expenses and cash withdrawals.

While much of the funds were eventually returned to the investors, both investors were left with some money owing.