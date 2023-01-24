Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Former Duolingo and Xero leaders appointed to NZ music learning software company Melodics board

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Former Serato CEO Sam Gribben has appointed new board members to Melodics. Photo / Supplied.

Former Serato CEO Sam Gribben has appointed new board members to Melodics. Photo / Supplied.

New Zealand-based music learning software company Melodics has appointed Karin Tsai and Nick Houldsworth to its board of directors.

From the United States, Tsai joins the company from language learning app Duolingo where she was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business