Zamir Hussain appears at Auckland District Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to steroid importation charges. Photo / Michael Craig

A former banking high-flier who fled to Australia after being accused of a multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud has returned to New Zealand and landed back in court.

Zamir Hussain was sentenced to $15,000 in fines and costs in relation to importing steroids from Thailand labeled as “lube oil” or “herpes ointment” and repacking and resaling the goods in New Zealand.

Hussain appeared in Auckland District Court after a 14 year absence and pleaded guilty to 39 outstanding charges relating to steroid importation and sale.

A decade ago he was accused in the Employment Relations Authority of defrauding ANZ, his former employer, by signing off on mortgages jacked up with dubious valuations that later cost the bank $3.5m.

MORE TO COME