Former ASB CEO Barbara Chapman to join BNZ board

Former ASB Bank chief executive Barbara Chapman is to join the board of the Bank of New Zealand. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Former ASB chief executive Barbara Chapman is to join the board of the Bank of New Zealand from October.

Chapman, who was chief executive and managing director of ASB from 2011 until February 2018, has been appointed an independent non-executive director.

BNZ chairman Doug McKay said Chapman was a fantastic addition to the BNZ board.

"She brings with her an enormous depth of knowledge of the banking industry, a passion for people and culture, sustainability and strong governance. I look forward to her contribution."

Chapman also chairs the board of NZME, owner the New Zealand Herald, and Genesis Energy and is an independent director on the board of Fletcher Building.

Chapman said banks play an important role in helping all New Zealanders achieve their business and personal goals.

"I'm delighted to be joining the BNZ team and supporting their focus on a great culture and great customer experiences."