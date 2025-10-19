In fact, over 30 years at an average interest rate of 6% you can end up paying double what you borrowed back to the bank.

However, Palman cautions against simply shortening your loan term to pay it off faster and save on interest, because higher repayments can come back to bite you if your situation changes.

“That’s where we’re having to go back to the bank and go, ‘oh my gosh, I can’t make my payments’. What that involves is actually going to the hardship team at the bank and pleading with the bank on your knees. Can you give me a mortgage holiday or can I go interest only?” Palman says.

She says different loan structures, like a revolving credit, can allow extra repayments, interest savings, and flexibility – but they need to be managed carefully.

“It can turn into a ‘revolting credit’ if we don’t have guardrails and systems and structures and the discipline around paying that back.”

Palman says it’s not necessarily about earning more, it’s about flexing your behavioural muscle to build better habits, and the systems to support them.

“It might be that extra trip to the supermarket. It might be buying your lunch again for the week. It could be too many takeaways or paying too much on your utilities.

“You know, those little ‘one percents’ across the board that you won’t actually miss,” Palman says.

“You’d be surprised what a little does across the board and how that compounds and ends up being really amazing compound gains that you make.”

