Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Forex Brokers director Russell Maher who defrauded clients of millions leaves Parole Board with concerns

4 minutes to read
Russell Maher, pictured leaving the Auckland District Court in 2019, will remain in prison. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Russell Maher, pictured leaving the Auckland District Court in 2019, will remain in prison. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

A foreign exchange broker who defrauded his clients by forging dozens of documents will remain behind bars, while his recollection of the offending concerns the Parole Board.

Russell Maher was sentenced to three in July last year after pleading guilty to 47 representative charges of using forged documents.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.