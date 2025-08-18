Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Foodstuffs boss Chris Quin says supermarket losing money on some butter products

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Chris Quin, Foodstuffs NZ Managing Director joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW

The head of supermarket giant Foodstuffs says the co-op is losing money on some of its butter products amid rising costs.

Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge that everyone recognises how much the price of butter has gone up.

“We are investing in some of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save