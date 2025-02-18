Fonterra still looking at trade sale and IPO options

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell. In the weeks ahead, Fonterra will be engaging with potential buyers of the Consumer and associated business. Photo / NZME

Fonterra is testing both a trade sale and an initial public offering as potential divestment options for its global Consumer business and integrated businesses, Fonterra Oceania and Sri Lanka.

“Our intention is to thoroughly test the terms and value of both a trade sale and IPO before selecting an option to put to farmer shareholders for a vote,” chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

As part of the trade sale process, over the coming weeks Fonterra will be engaging with potential buyers of the Consumer and associated business, he said.

Meanwhile, as part of preparing for a potential IPO, Fonterra has named key management team members and chosen a corporate brand for the entity if it is to be publicly listed.

It has chosen Mainland Group as the corporate brand for the group if it proceeds with an IPO.