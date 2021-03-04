Fonterra lifts milk price, set to contribute $11.5 billion to NZ economy

Fonterra has raised its farmgate milk price forecast. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra has lifted its 2020/21 forecast farmgate milk price range to $7.30 - $7.90 per kg, up from $6.90 - $7.50 per kg.

The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, increased to $7.60 per kg.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said the lift in the forecast was a result of consistently strong demand for New Zealand dairy.

"We've seen Global Dairy Trade (GDT) prices continuing to increase since February when we last updated on our forecast Farmgate Milk Price and then this week there was the 15 per cent increase in GDT prices," he said.

Hurrell said today's price lift would the see co-op contribute more than $11.5 billion to the New Zealand economy through milk price payments this year.

Fonterra has decided to maintain its plus or minus 30 cent price range, reflecting the continued uncertainties in the global dairy market.

Hurrell said the higher price would dampen the co-op's earnings because milk is its biggest input cost.

"A $7.60 per kgMS the forecast farmgate milk price also increases our input costs putting further pressure on our earnings in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year," he said.

The co-op is due to report its first half result on March 17.