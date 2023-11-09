Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Fonterra gets shareholder green light for board cuts and directors’ pay rises

By
4 mins to read
Fonterra's annual meeting attracted a small turnout in Canterbury. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fonterra's annual meeting attracted a small turnout in Canterbury. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fonterra’s farmer owners have voted solidly in support of reducing the size of the dairy giant’s board of directors.

A board recommendation to Thursday’s annual shareholders meeting to reduce the number of directors from 11

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business