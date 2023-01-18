Photo / Supplied

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has appointed Stuart Johnson to the newly created role of chief economist.

Johnson has spent 20 years in the finance sector, including as an economist and behavioural science expert in banking, insurance and government regulation.

He joins the FMA from London, where he was head of behavioural economics, conduct risk and customer experience at major international banks and insurance firms since 2015.

He will take up the role in early February and will be based in Wellington.

As FMA’s chief economist, Johnson will lead a team of economists, research specialists, data analysts and consumer insight experts working on the FMA’s strategy to become significantly more research-driven, data and intelligence-led.

Chief executive Samantha Barrass said it was an exciting appointment for the authority.

- BusinessDesk