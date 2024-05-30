Loyalty programme Flybuys has been in New Zealand since 1996.

Loyalty programme Flybuys will bid farewell to New Zealand at the end of the year after almost 30 years.

Loyalty New Zealand, the company that runs Flybuys, said members can continue to earn Flybuys until 11.59pm on October 31 and will have until 11.59pm on December 31, 2024, to redeem their points.

Lizzy Ryley, CEO of Loyalty NZ, said the Flybuys model of a services and retailer alliance - which launched in New Zealand in 1996 - had run its course.

“The landscape for loyalty programmes has changed, and continues to change rapidly, with businesses now having greater access to technology and capabilities that enable them to create their own highly tailored proprietary loyalty programmes,” Ryley said.

“We wanted to give our members as much notice as possible, so they have plenty of time to redeem their points, including over the busy Christmas period.”

Alongside Flybuys, Loyalty New Zealand will transition to closure.

Insurer IAG New Zealand has agreed to acquire some of Loyalty NZ’s assets and will also be making offers of employment to approximately one-third of Loyalty NZ’s staff.

Approximately 130 people work for Loyalty NZ.

“We’re incredibly proud of what Flybuys has achieved over the past 28 years,” Ryley said.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of so many New Zealanders’ lives, helping them save money and enjoy rewards from their favourite brands.

“Flybuys would like to thank the millions of New Zealanders who have embraced the programme. We are hugely grateful for the support we have received.”

The Flybuys brand almost disappeared in 2020, the Herald previously reported.

On the eve of the company’s 25th anniversary, executives had in-depth discussions about what the brand represented and whether the loyalty programme’s name was still fit for purpose.

Flybuys was initially launched in September 1996 as a travel rewards programme that enabled customers to “fly through their shopping” with flights via Air New Zealand and Ansett.

However, when the national carrier departed the programme in 2016, the “fly” aspect was no longer as prominent as it once was.

Despite this, the name was kept after engaging with customers on what they thought.

“It was so deeply entrenched in consumers’ minds that to call ourselves anything other than that was always going to be a mistake,” FlyBuys chief customer officer Bridget Lamont told the Herald at the time.