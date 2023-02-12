The disastrous NZICC fire in 2019. Photo / Michael Craig

NZX listed building materials and manufacturing giant Fletcher Building, due to report its interim result on Wednesday, has today declared a 46 per cent drop as it issued full-year guidance.

The company made net profit after tax of $92 million, hit by the $150m provision for the NZ International Convention Centre, costing that amount more to fix than expected.

Fire broke out at the downtown Auckland convention centre in 2019 and raged for days.

Why the business announced early remains unclear.

The $92m NPAT is down 46 per cent on the $171m in the same half-year result a year ago.

But revenue rose 5 per cent from $4.06b to $4.28b in the half-year to December 31, 2022.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor said: “Our half year performance reflects the momentum we have achieved from executing our strategy, focusing on our customers and delivering sustainable growth, all against the backdrop of a dynamic operating climate.”

Group earnings before interest and taxes and before significant items was $360m, up 8 per cent from $332m.

Ross Taylor, chief executive, said materials and distribution divisions led the group’s revenue, EBIT and margin improvements in the half-year.

But he flagged a less rosy year ahead, saying the company expected “softening” of residential markets to continue in 2024 here and in Australia.

“This lower activity is likely to reduce volumes in our materials and distribution businesses by circa 10 per cent to 15 per cent compared to what we have seen in the first half of the current year.

“And it is likely to mean that house sales in our New Zealand residential development business are at similar levels in FY24 to what we expect to deliver this year,” Taylor said.

But slower growth in housing could be offset by other factors. Taylor said commercial and infrastructure markets were expected to be more robust.