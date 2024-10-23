Fletcher Building board member Cathy Quinn during the company's annual general meeting held at the Ellerslie Race Course. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fletcher Building board member Cathy Quinn during the company's annual general meeting held at the Ellerslie Race Course. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fletcher Building director Cathy Quinn says the building giant’s board hadn’t met shareholder expectations and she takes her share of accountability.

Quinn joined the Fletcher board in 2018 and is one of four remaining directors.

On Wednesday, she faced up to unhappy Fletcher shareholders and made her pitch to be re-elected at the annual general meeting.

Quinn said she had joined the board in 2018 to be part of a turnaround story. That had not happened, and as such, she still had a job to do.

“I am not a quitter,” Quinn told the building materials company shareholders in Auckland.