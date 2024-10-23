Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fletcher Building director Cathy Quinn: ‘I take my share of accountability’

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Fletcher Building board member Cathy Quinn during the company's annual general meeting held at the Ellerslie Race Course. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fletcher Building board member Cathy Quinn during the company's annual general meeting held at the Ellerslie Race Course. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fletcher Building director Cathy Quinn says the building giant’s board hadn’t met shareholder expectations and she takes her share of accountability.

Quinn joined the Fletcher board in 2018 and is one of four remaining directors.

On Wednesday, she faced up to unhappy Fletcher shareholders and made her pitch to be re-elected at the annual general meeting.

Quinn said she had joined the board in 2018 to be part of a turnaround story. That had not happened, and as such, she still had a job to do.

“I am not a quitter,” Quinn told the building materials company shareholders in Auckland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When the meeting was ending it was revealed Quinn had received more than 23% of postal votes against her quest to be voted back onto the board.

Read more at BusinessDesk

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business