Tim Rosamond from Avocado Tours.

An avocado orchard in Katikati offering tours has joined the Flavours of Plenty Festival.

Katikati, considered the avocado capital of New Zealand, has broken new ground and a new orchard tourism business is offering tours of their avocado orchard.

Co-founded by Tim Rosamond and Michele Ricou, Avocado Tours aims to provide an informative experience for avocado enthusiasts. The guided tours offer a firsthand look at the workings of a fully operational avocado orchard.

“Our goal is to introduce visitors to the fascinating world of avocados and showcase the beauty and wonder of an avocado orchard,” says co-founder Tim.

“We want to provide an educational and unforgettable experience that will leave our guests with a deeper appreciation for this incredible fruit.”

Led by Tim, guests gain an understanding of everything from avocado cultivation and harvesting to the process of getting the fruit from tree to consumer.

“We believe that avocados are a sustainable and versatile superfood with a rich history,” Tim says.

“By sharing this knowledge and passion with visitors, we hope to contribute to a greater understanding and appreciation for avocados and their role in helping us all live healthier lives.”

Tours are run twice daily, seven days a week and include commentary, hands-on activities and demonstrations and the chance to taste and sample avocado treats.

Avocado Tours joins with Flavours of Plenty Festival offering two days of tours during the festival.

- Supplied by Katch Katikati





The Details

What: Avocado Orchard Tour/Flavours of Plenty Festival

Where: 9 Walker Rd East, Katikati

When: April 7 and 14, 11am and 1pm

Tickets: www.flavoursofplentyfestival.com