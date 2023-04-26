Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

First stage of Sleepyhead Estate up and running early next year

By
4 mins to read
Earthworks for stage one of The Comfort Group’s Sleepyhead Estate at Ohinewai are complete, and construction of the company’s foam manufacturing facility is well underway and set to be completed in the third quarter of this year. Video / Supplied

The first stage of the planned $1.2 billion Sleepyhead Estate development at Ohinewai, Waikato, is nearing completion, with the end of construction of New Zealand’s largest foam manufacturing plant now in sight.

The 6076-square-metre factory

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business