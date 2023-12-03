Voyager 2023 media awards
Financier owed $53.4m on 11 partly-built Te Atatū apartment blocks

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Dawn Park is not so tranquil. The property is at 170-174 Te Atatū Rd where 11 blocks of apartments with 82 units stands unfinished.

The insolvent developer of 11 blocks of partly-built West Auckland units owes a financier $53.4 million.

That’s according to Neale Jackson and Brendon Gibson’s first receivers’ report on Xianzhen Huang’s Treasure Plus which showed it

