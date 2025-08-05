Kiwibank overcharged 8663 customers a total of $912,053.79 between July 2011 and November 2024.

Financial Markets Authority warns Kiwibank for overcharging customers more than $900k

Kiwibank has been warned by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) for overcharging customers over 13 years.

The FMA said Kiwibank overcharged 8663 customers a total of $912,053.79 between July 2011 and November 2024 after failing to apply fee waivers to certain joint account customers.

Kiwibank said the issue was self-reported to the FMA and acknowledged the watchdog’s findings.

“We take this matter seriously and regret the error that led to some customers being overcharged.

“We have taken steps to fully reimburse impacted customers and have strengthened our internal policies, systems and controls to prevent this from happening again.