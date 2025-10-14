Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Financial Markets Authority warns Finbase over serious disclosure and fair dealing breaches

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Finbase has been warned by the Financial Markets Authority over serious disclosure and fair dealing breaches. Photo / 123RF

Finbase has been warned by the Financial Markets Authority over serious disclosure and fair dealing breaches. Photo / 123RF

Investment firm and non-bank lender Finbase has been warned over serious disclosure and fair dealing breaches.

The Financial Markets Authority’s (FMA) warning to HP Capital Ltd, which trades as Finbase, relates to offers and advertising of its Single Investment financial products.

The FMA said Finbase made regulated offers of its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save