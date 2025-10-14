Finbase has been warned by the Financial Markets Authority over serious disclosure and fair dealing breaches. Photo / 123RF

Financial Markets Authority warns Finbase over serious disclosure and fair dealing breaches

Investment firm and non-bank lender Finbase has been warned over serious disclosure and fair dealing breaches.

The Financial Markets Authority’s (FMA) warning to HP Capital Ltd, which trades as Finbase, relates to offers and advertising of its Single Investment financial products.

The FMA said Finbase made regulated offers of its Single Investment financial products but did not comply with the disclosure requirements of Part 3 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act) and its notice obligations in relation to the Small Offers exclusion in the FMC Regulations.

Finbase said the errors occurred following incorrect legal advice, but did not cause investors to lose money.

“We proactively sought legal advice regarding our Single Investment financial products prior to promoting this offering. However, the legal advice provided by a well-respected and leading New Zealand law firm was unfortunately inaccurate, which contributed to the breaches and subsequent warning from the FMA,” Finbase said in a statement.