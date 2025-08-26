Le Zhou will reappear in the North Shore District Court in October. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

An Auckland financial adviser who allegedly received $260,937 in commission from applying for health and life insurance for non-existent people has been charged with forgery and had his licence cancelled.

Le Zhou, also known as Eric, was arrested in July and is facing three representative charges of forgery.

Zhou is the sole director and shareholder of Les Vela Ltd (trading as Wise Insurance).

The Financial Market Authority (FMA) said it was satisfied that Les Vela no longer met key requirements for a market services licence under the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMC Act).

The FMA investigated 15 insurance policy applications submitted by Zhou on behalf of 27 individuals who did not exist, after being notified by the impacted insurer.