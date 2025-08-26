Louise Unger, FMA’s executive director for response and enforcement, said the practice of submitting insurance applications for people who do not exist was known as “tombstoning”.
“Behaviour like this results in the erosion of the public’s confidence in the financial advice industry.
“Under current weaker economic conditions we are seeing an increase in fraudulent activity by financial advisers, particularly in relation to insurances and mortgages.
“While these instances are the exception rather than the norm, the severity of the conduct makes this a priority for the FMA to address.”
Unger said it was important for financial advisers to act ethically to maintain trust and uphold the integrity of the sector, which Zhou had “failed to do”.
Zhou will reappear in the North Shore District Court in October.
Acting detective senior sergeant Ben Bergin, from the Waitematā Financial Crime Team, said: “Police are continuing to see an increase in people using their employment or access to systems to commit offending.
“Abusing these systems for personal gain is a criminal offence, and Police are continuing to hold offenders to account.”