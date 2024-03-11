Voyager 2023 media awards
Fast-track bill: Shane Jones calls for trade-offs between ‘nimbys’ and economic salvation

It took NZ King Salmon nine years to get approval for its Blue Endeavour project for Cook Strait.

It’s time for genuine tradeoffs between “nimbys” weaponising resource management law and the urgent need to grow industry, jobs and the economy, says Regional Development Minister Shane Jones.

With submissions now open on the Government’s

