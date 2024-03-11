It took NZ King Salmon nine years to get approval for its Blue Endeavour project for Cook Strait.

It’s time for genuine tradeoffs between “nimbys” weaponising resource management law and the urgent need to grow industry, jobs and the economy, says Regional Development Minister Shane Jones.

With submissions now open on the Government’s Fast-Track Approvals Bill, Jones said aquaculture projects had been hobbled by too much emphasis being placed on the amenity and landscape values of nimbys - “not in my backyard” - individuals and groups.

Jones said there would “certainly be an opportunity” for aquaculture projects in the new fast-track approvals process and a number of sector applicants were already working with fisheries officials.

“Some have already selected themselves, including the failed Ngāi Tahu aquaculture project at Stewart Island.”

In August last year an independent panel declined a resource consent application from Ngāi Tahu Seafood to build and operate an open ocean salmon farm off the northeast coast of Stewart Island.

“A substantial challenge for aquaculture lies in the value-riddled approach pursued by DoC (Department of Conservation) and local councils. These projects are often hobbled by too much emphasis being given to amenity values and landscape values,” Jones said.

“Our economic situation is parlous. Our current account deficit is dire. Therefore there has to be some genuine tradeoffs between nimby amenity values and the need to grow industry, create jobs and boost our national resilience.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones (speaking) and Transport Minister Simeon Brown announcing the Government's fast-track consenting legislation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jones said project opponents were “driven”.

A proposal for a fish farm off the coast of Whangārei Heads which would have created hundreds of jobs had failed because bach owners feared their views would be compromised, he said.

“Tradeoffs need to be made and they will be under our new fast-track legislation - industry and development will not be sidelined by a tiny group of people who know how to weaponise resource management law.”

“I understand how important it is for New Zealanders privileged enough to own their own property to protect the scenery and the marine views they enjoy.

“But politicians also need to think about the thousands of Kiwi families who need secure employment. When tradeoffs are made we must ensure our economic resilience is considered to be of great importance, at least as important as individual nimby concerns.”

Environmental Defence Society (EDS) chief executive Gary Taylor said Jones was right about one thing.

“Minister Jones is correct when he says EDS is driven. We are and will continue to stand our ground and speak for our natural world and our outstanding landscapes.

“I suggest that there are more New Zealanders who hold our values than his small 6 per cent party. (Jones is a NZ First minister.)

“The Fast-Track Bill is not about speeding up consenting – it’s about enabling development to override care for the environment. That is unbalanced and unacceptable. Our country’s reputation is at risk here,” said Taylor.

Jones said the issue of tradeoffs was not adequately addressed by judicial systems hearing resource consents.

“Only politicians in my view are adequately placed to make those tradeoffs and if individual nimbys don’t like the decisions us politicians make, they can vote us out.”

Submissions on the Fast-Track Approvals Bill, which would enable a fast-tracked consents process for infrastructure and development projects considered to have significant regional or national benefits, close on April 19.

Some projects will be included in the legislation, to be decided based on criteria set by ministers, during the select committee process. Or developers can apply to the Ministers of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Transport to have projects considered.

No projects have yet been decided on.

Jones said over the next few weeks names of prospective expert panel members would be presented to Cabinet by officials. This panel would receive the applications and make recommendations to the ministers. The final say will be with Cabinet.

The expert panel will have six months at most to make recommendations. Ministers will be able to require a shorter time.

Jones said the process followed the 2020 model brought in by the former Labour Government which legislated around 20 projects which were automatically referred to the Environment Protection Authority.

“But this time round every potential applicant will have adequate notice. There will be no favouritism because all applicants will get public notification of the process and timing.”

Andrea Fox joined the Herald as a senior business journalist in 2018 and specialises in writing about the dairy industry, agribusiness, exporting and the logistics sector and supply chains.



