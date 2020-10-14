Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Fall from grace' keeps former Māori King adviser Rangi Whakaruru from prison

3 minutes to read

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

A fraudster who used his position as the right-hand man of the Māori King to steal $111,000 has narrowly escaped a stretch in prison after a judge said his public "fall from grace" and "loss

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.