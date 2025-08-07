Business with 2degrees - Garth Bray on the US tariffs kicking in today, Indonesia trade deals and NZ declining gas supplies. Video / Herald NOW

Fake products and service scams rose 25% in July, says Netsafe

Consumer products and service fraud scams rose 25% in July compared with the previous month, according to online safety organisation Netsafe.

The scam typically involves scammers creating misleading or fake listings for products or services on trusted platforms – such as marketplaces or classified ads – and waiting for someone to engage with it.

This can include online shopping scams, bogus furniture movers and escort services.

Reports within the scam type increased from 136 in June to 171 in July, Netsafe said.

Netsafe said the increase in July was led by social media marketplace sellers claiming to sell non-existent products, as well as fake online gambling services.