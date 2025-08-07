A Netsafe spokesperson said third-party reviews go some way to verifying the legitimacy of a product or service.
“When you’re online, you don’t have to be alone. You’ll find some of the most vocal people on the internet who have shared their experience with different websites and sellers.
“Look for real reviews published by third parties to help give you an idea of what to expect before parting with your money.”
In June, government agency National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said Kiwis lost a reported $7.8 million in cyber incidents in the first quarter of the year.
Ten Kiwis lost more than $100,000 each over that period.
Financial losses rose 14.7% compared with the previous quarter ($6.8m).
However, only a small portion of losses is typically reported to online safety organisations.
Netsafe’s tips if you’ve been scammed on Facebook Marketplace:
- Document everything: Keep records of all transactions, messages, and details.
- Report the scam to Facebook: Use Facebook’s reporting tools to report the scam and the
- user involved.
- Contact your payment provider: Seek assistance from your bank for fraudulent transactions.
- Raise awareness: Inform others in your buying and selling groups about the scam.
- Report to the police: Report the scam to your local police station.