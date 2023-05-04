Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fake escorts demand PayPal ‘deposits’ in Snapchat sex scam

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Racy liaisons arranged on social media may not eventuate into anything other than drained bank accounts and embarrassed victims. Photo / Getty Images, Herald montage

Racy liaisons arranged on social media may not eventuate into anything other than drained bank accounts and embarrassed victims. Photo / Getty Images, Herald montage

Catfish or robots posing as sex workers on social media are asking people to make “deposits” via PayPal.

Victims of the sleazy scam are unlikely to get much sympathy - but the broader misuse of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business