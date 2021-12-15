Facebook suffers outages across the world

Users across the world have been hit by the outage. Photo / 123RF

Users across the world have been hit by the outage. Photo / 123RF

If you are having issues getting on Facebook today, you are not alone.

The social media giant has admitted that users are having difficulty accessing the platform this morning.

In a statement to USA Today, the newly-renamed Meta said: "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience."

Website Down Detector shows a massive spike in users reporting problems.

The outage is the latest is a series of issues for Facebook, which saw a massive failure in October which led to founder Mark Zuckerberg's considerable wealth taking a temporary hit.

MORE TO COME