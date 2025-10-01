Australian media are reporting that ExxonMobile may sell its NZ business. Photo / Clive Crombie

Texas-based energy giant ExxonMobil - which is in the midst of laying off 2000 staff globally - could be weighing up its future in New Zealand, The Australian has reported.

The paper said ExxonMobil’s New Zealand assets could present a major opportunity for Australian private equity and infrastructure buyers.

A spokesperson for ExxonMobil NZ, approached by the Herald, said the company does not comment on market speculation.

The Australian said ExxonMobil was yet to place its New Zealand business on the market, “but the understanding is that investment bankers have pitched to the group about offloading assets in what would be a subscale market for Exxon, and it’s understood to being open to discussions”.

As a result, there’s an expectation that a sale of its New Zealand downstream energy business is a real possibility, the paper said.