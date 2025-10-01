ExxonMobil describes itself as one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies in the world.
In New Zealand, the company owns the Wiri Oil Service business, which includes an inland terminal in South Auckland that is connected to the Marsden Point import terminal; a terminal in Mount Maunganui; ; plus terminals near Wellington, and in Christchurch and Bluff.
ExxonMobil New Zealand also has a network of over 150 company-owned service station sites operated by agents and dealer sites.
Private equity groups like Allegro, which bought some of Z Energy’s service stations following Ampol’s acquisition of the Kiwi business, could be paying attention, The Australian said.
International news agency Bloomberg said ExxonMobil plans to cut about 2000 jobs globally as the company consolidates smaller offices into regional hubs as part of its long-term restructuring plan.
Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips and BP Plc are among major oil companies to have also announced thousands of job cuts in recent months as crude prices tumbled this year in response to increased supplies from Opec and its allies, Bloomberg said.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.