Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

ExxonMobil may sell NZ service stations and terminals, report says

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Australian media are reporting that ExxonMobile may sell its NZ business. Photo / Clive Crombie

Australian media are reporting that ExxonMobile may sell its NZ business. Photo / Clive Crombie

Texas-based energy giant ExxonMobil - which is in the midst of laying off 2000 staff globally - could be weighing up its future in New Zealand, The Australian has reported.

The paper said ExxonMobil’s New Zealand assets could present a major opportunity for Australian private equity and infrastructure buyers.

A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save