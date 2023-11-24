Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Explainer: Why borrowers should be wary of drop in longer-term fixed rates

Cameron Smith
By
5 mins to read
Cuts to short-term home loan rates aren't likely until next year. Photo / 123RF

Cuts to short-term home loan rates aren't likely until next year. Photo / 123RF

A mortgage adviser has warned borrowers not to get sucked into recent cuts to longer-term home loan rates.

Last week Westpac became the first major New Zealand bank to start cutting its mortgage rates, but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business