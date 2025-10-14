Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Experts split on whether sharemarket faces correction or crash

RNZ
5 mins to read

Experts are divided on the likelihood of a market crash, citing geopolitical risks and AI euphoria. Photo / 123rf

Experts are divided on the likelihood of a market crash, citing geopolitical risks and AI euphoria. Photo / 123rf

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Is the sharemarket about to crash? Depending on who you listen to and what media you read, you might have started to feel a bit nervous in recent weeks.

The Bank of England has highlighted the potential risk and vulnerability of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save