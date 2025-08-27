Advertisement
Ex-ministers’ refusal undermines Covid inquiry integrity – Richard Prebble

Richard Prebble
By
Key questions about lockdown decisions and Covid-19 management remain unanswered, Richard Prebble says. Photo / NZME

Richard Prebble
Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader.
THE FACTS

  • Former Labour ministers Dame Jacinda Ardern, Grant Robertson, Ayesha Verrall and Chris Hipkins have refused to give public evidence to the Covid Royal Commission.
  • They have given evidence privately.
  • Key questions about lockdown decisions and Covid-19 management remain unanswered.

A Royal Commission is our nation’s highest form of inquiry, reserved for the most important issues.

To ensure confidence in its findings, commissioners have the power to summon witnesses and take their evidence in public under oath.

In my research, apart from health reasons, the only person

