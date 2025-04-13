The underlying focus will be the welfare and best interests of the children.

I’ve told my ex we’re not moving back to Melbourne and now he’s saying he’s going to take me to court. What do I do?

Habitual residence

The first issue would be whether the children are habitually resident in New Zealand or Australia. If they are habitually resident in New Zealand, then no order for removal could be made. If the children are habitually resident in Australia, then you would need to rely on one of the exceptions in Section 106 to prevent an order for return.

The assessment of habitual residence depends on the circumstances in a particular case. It is the habitual residence of the child that is relevant, not the parents, so the focus is on the child and the reality of their connection to the relevant state.

Age limit

As a starting point, no order could be made for your 17-year-old. An order for return can only be made for children under 16.

Court of Appeal

The Court of Appeal has recently considered a case like yours in which two children moved from Spain to New Zealand with their father for an agreed period of a year. After the year had passed, the children did not want to return to Spain so the father advised their mother they would not be returning. His retaining them in New Zealand constituted a removal for the purposes of the convention and Section 105, but the Court of Appeal considered no order for return could be made because the children were habitually resident in New Zealand. The lower courts placed undue weight on the fact that the move to New Zealand was not intended to be permanent, but the Court of Appeal noted that a child’s habitual residence could not be predetermined by an agreement between the parents or by an order of a court.

Settled

In this case, the children were well settled in New Zealand and had been attending school for over a year. They had close links with friends and family in New Zealand and were well integrated into their community through their social and sporting activities. The court considered their residence had the necessary stability to be described as habitual and that it was irrelevant that their residence was not necessarily permanent.

Children’s views

Even if your children were not considered to be habitually resident in New Zealand, one of the exceptions may apply to prevent an order for return. You have said your children do not want to return to Australia. If an application was filed, then the court would appoint a lawyer for your two younger children to ascertain their views and to understand the reasoning behind those views. The lawyer would assess whether their views were authentic or a result of parental pressure or influence. Certainly your 14-year-old is of an age where substantial weight should be given to their views. If they strongly object to moving back to Australia, then the court is unlikely to force a move against their will. Your 10-year-old is younger so the weight given to their views will depend on their maturity and their understanding of the situation. However, in most cases, the court would be hesitant to separate siblings. If no order for return is made, the court would want arrangements to be put in place to ensure a continuing relationship between the children and their father.

Conclusion

You should seek legal advice urgently. The above themes should help you with some of the issues.

Jeremy Sutton’s advice is of a general nature, and he is not responsible for any loss any reader may suffer from following it. He does not consider your individual situation. Before you make legal decisions, you should always get independent advice from a specialist lawyer.