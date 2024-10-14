Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

European carmakers plan dozens of cheaper models to survive ‘EV winter’

By Kana Inagaki and Sarah White
Financial Times·
4 mins to read
Manufacturers must sell more electric cars to meet tough new EU carbon targets.

Manufacturers must sell more electric cars to meet tough new EU carbon targets.

European carmakers are planning dozens of affordable electric models next year as they brace for an “EV winter” driven by tough new EU carbon emission targets and fierce competition from China.

Ahead of this week’s Paris Motor Show, the big European manufacturers, which have also been squeezed by falling demand,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business