EU trade chief backs Luxon’s push for CPTPP‑EU partnership – Fran O’Sullivan

Fran O'Sullivan
Opinion by
Head of Business·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Head of Business, NZME

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will depart tomorrow for the East Asia Summit, where he will promote the benefits of the 10 Southeast Asian nations joining the burgeoning CPTPP-EU dialogue. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

THE FACTS

  • European Union Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič praised Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for promoting EU and CPTPP collaboration.
  • The NZ-EU Trade Committee meeting in Queenstown focused on maximising the bilateral free trade agreement.
  • Luxon will advocate for Asean’s inclusion in the CPTPP-EU dialogue at the East Asia Summit.

There’s a Māori proverb, “the kūmara doesn’t sing of its own sweetness”, which doesn’t sit easily with denizens of the political world.

Politicians perform victory rolls over quite minor stuff.

Labour’s Future Fund – announced with absolutely no detail – is a case in point.

But at least

