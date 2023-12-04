Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Era of low interest rates is over, says private equity investor Rangatira

By
4 mins to read
Now is a good time to hold excess liquidity, says private equity firm Rangatira Investments.

Now is a good time to hold excess liquidity, says private equity firm Rangatira Investments.

The low interest rates of 2020 and 2021 must be seen as an aberration and are unlikely to fall to those levels again in our lifetime, says private equity firm Rangatira Investments, forecasting further slowing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business