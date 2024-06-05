Emma Lewisham: "I didn’t use skincare or makeup until 18, 19... until I was at university." Photo / Rob Tennent

Emma Lewisham: "I didn’t use skincare or makeup until 18, 19... until I was at university." Photo / Rob Tennent

A self-confessed “tomboy” growing up, and with a business career which started at the hard-nosed Business Roundtable, Emma Lewisham wasn’t necessarily a name destined to become a leading beauty product brand.

Speaking on the Money Talks podcast, Lewisham – co-founder and CEO of her eponymous skincare company Emma Lewisham – talks about growing up on the farm in the Waikato, her tough introduction to the business world and the reasons why she dropped out of a high-flying corporate career to follow her dream.

Emma Lewisham, the brand, has been described as a cult favourite since launching in 2019 and is often described as the world’s first climate-positive beauty range.

The brand has gone global and is now stocked by leading international retailers such as MECCA, Harrods, Liberty, SpaceNK and Goop.

Lewisham credits her strong work ethic to her father, who was a sharemilker as well as having a fulltime job as a livestock agent.

She recalls earning her first pocket money getting up in the morning to milk cows before they headed to work and school.

“I was a bit of a tomboy,” she says. “I loved playing sport and being out in nature, riding horses with my friends. I didn’t use skincare or makeup until 18, 19... until I was at university.”

At that stage in life, Lewisham would never have imagined launching a beauty product brand, she says.

But there were traits, even then, which have guided her.

“I’ve always loved solving problems,” she says.

“[I was ] a little bit of a misfit and a rebellious child at times, challenging the status quo. So it was more that the evolution came from who I am as a person, rather than my interest in wanting to have a skincare brand.”

At university, Lewisham initially studied biology and chemistry, something which proved useful later when she was developing her unique skincare range.

But she also took a few business papers and found she was doing well in them. She ended up making business the focus of her degree at Otago University.

In her final year, she took part in an exchange to a business school in Barcelona which gave her the chance to study with lecturers who had worked in places like Google.

After working with some local businesses in Dunedin, her first big break was a job in Wellington with The Business Roundtable.

Led by the late Roger Kerr, it was a famously tough organisation, unafraid of political battles as it lobbied on big economic issues.

“I learned a lot from Roger Kerr and Catherine Judd [Isaac] who were just phenomenal business people and good people,” Lewisham says.

“To rub shoulders with some of the top CEOs in New Zealand, I think what they instilled in me is that it wasn’t out of reach, having that exposure, being part of those conversations was hugely valuable for my confidence in such an early stage of my career.”

But Lewisham’s career really took off when she joined the global printing and imaging company Brother in its Wellington office.

She quickly worked her way up to a senior executive role, gaining experience in brand marketing and strategy in an eight-year career that took her to Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and America.

She could have stayed. But the death of her mother and a personal health scare caused her to pause and reflect on her career.

“It was such a tricky decision to make,” she says.

“Do I take this punt and launch a company from scratch? There were no guarantees. I had this opportunity with Brother to go on to become a director, potentially one of the first female CEOs of the company.

“I had to make a call, which was tough, but I believed that if there’s a backup plan, you’re not going to go all in. There was no plan B, I had to fire the cannonball and go for it.”

During that moment of pause and reflection as she approached her 30s, Lewisham was also trying to get pregnant.

“I did a lot of research into sleep and exercise and food,” she says.

Part of the research involved discussions with her doctor about issues with some of the chemicals in her skincare products.

“I then thought, for me, what I feel more comfortable with using is natural skincare. That seems the most luxurious to me, the best for my health.

“When I went to the market looking for natural skincare that really worked and had science and evidence and that luxury aspect to it, it didn’t exist,” she says.

“There was a huge gap internationally for that and I knew if I wanted it, other people would want it too.”

It was a “light bulb” moment, she says.

“I genuinely didn’t set out to launch a skincare brand or a beauty brand. I came across this problem.

“It was me, since I was a child, loving solving problems, challenging things,” she says.

“It was knowing how to pull this together, a business and a plan and a strategy and products and going: I think I can do this. There was something that really lit up inside of me.”

Listen to the full episode to hear more from Emma Lewisham.

Money Talks is a podcast run by the NZ Herald. It isn’t about personal finance and isn’t about economics - it’s just well-known New Zealanders talking about money and sharing some stories about the impact it’s had on their lives and how it has shaped them.

The series is hosted by Liam Dann, business editor-at-large for the Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

Money Talks is available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.



