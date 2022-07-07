Elon Musk already has two children with Grimes, and five children with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Photo / AP

Elon Musk quietly had twins with one of his top executives late last year - weeks before his daughter with Grimes was born, a new report says.

Business Insider reported on court documents that said the 51-year-old SpaceX and Tesla CEO and Neuralink's Shivon Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change their children's names in order to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name".

It is not known what the twins' names are, but they were reportedly born in November 2021, a few weeks before Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December.

The girl was the pair's second child together after son X Æ A-Xii who was born in May 2020, and is now 2 years old.

Zilis is an executive at Neuralink Corporation, a company Musk co-founded in 2016, which develops implantable brain-to-machine interfaces, worn as a bluetooth device behind the ear.

Business Insider reported that the name change petition was approved by a judge in Austin, Texas, in May. Neither Zilis nor Musk's office replied to requests for comment.

Musk and Grimes split last year after three years together but reunited in some capacity after welcoming their daughter.

Speaking to Page Six last year, Musk commented on their split saying, "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms."

However the pair are off again now, with Musk dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett.

Musk is also father to five other sons - Griffin and Xavier, 17-year-old twins and Damian, Saxon and Kai, 16-year-old triplets, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson.

He also previously dated Amber Heard following her divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016.