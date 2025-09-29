Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $68.4b

AFP
3 mins to read

The acquisition, expected to close in early fiscal 2027, requires approval from EA shareholders and regulatory authorities. Photo / Getty Images

The acquisition, expected to close in early fiscal 2027, requires approval from EA shareholders and regulatory authorities. Photo / Getty Images

Video game giant Electronic Arts, known for The Sims and Fifa games, has announced it will be acquired for US$55 billion ($68.4b) by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The group includes US investment firms Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, the Miami-based firm founded by Jared Kushner,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save