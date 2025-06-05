The Electricity Authority announced on Thursday that it was lodging a formal complaint against Transpower, alleging the national grid operator “failed to adhere to good electricity industry practice” when maintaining the pylon.

The complaint is separate from a report prepared by the authority for then-Energy Minister Simeon Brown last September.

An Electricity Authority spokesperson said a complaint had been lodged because the alleged breach of the Electricity Industry Participation Code was significant in its duration, severity and impact; it involved a critical asset; and it undermined security of supply.

The complaint would be assessed by the Rulings Panel, an independent body set up to enforce the code.

The maximum penalty it can impose is a fine of $2 million.

The spokesperson said the panel’s decision would help provide clarity on what’s required of electricity asset owners, and could help prevent similar incidents in future.

A Transpower spokesperson said the company was working through the complaint and would engage fully in the Rulings Panel process.

Estimates for the cost of the outage to Northland businesses ranged from $37.5 million to $80m, prompting Northland’s Chamber of Commerce and Northland MP Grant McCallum to push hard for compensation.

Transpower would not pay compensation but eventually agreed to pay $500,000 towards a contestable “resilience fund” to support projects delivering long-term benefits to Northlanders.

Omexom, the French-owned company contracted by Transpower to maintain its pylons, also contributed $500,000 to the fund.

– RNZ