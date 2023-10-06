Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Steven Joyce: Two choices this election - that lot or that lot

By Steven Joyce
6 mins to read
Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon are vying to become the next Prime Minister of New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon are vying to become the next Prime Minister of New Zealand. Photo / NZME

OPINION

We are now well into the befuddled stage of the election campaign. For weeks, we have all been bombarded with competing views of the world and competing lists of lollies we will receive if

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business