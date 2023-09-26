Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Election 2023: It’s a National landslide in the electorates, but what about the vote that really decides? - Richard Prebble

By
5 mins to read
Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon are vying for Kiwis' votes. Photo / NZME

Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon are vying for Kiwis' votes. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Losing the netball, the rugby and the Broncos downing the Wahs creates a mood for change.

In the electorates, where it is first past the post, Labour will suffer a landslide defeat.

Chris Hipkins

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business