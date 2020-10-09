Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Election 2020: Michael Cullen: These days, uncertainty is the only sure thing

5 minutes to read

In a world dominated by Covid-19 and Donald Trump, who can expect certainty? Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By: Michael Cullen

Vote2020

OPINION:

If there is one constant cry from the business community over many years, it has been a call for certainty — a call which lies somewhere between a plea and a demand.

That is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.