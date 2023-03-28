Voyager 2022 media awards
Eftpos outage that affected The Warehouse, Briscoes and other retailers caused by DDoS cyberattack

Chris Keall
2 mins to read
The attack caused what some said was "retail chaos". Photo / 123rf

The bad news: a sweeping Eftpos outage last month was caused by a cyberattack, online payment systems provider Windcave tells the Herald.

The outage hit The Warehouse, Countdown and Briscoes stores, among others,

