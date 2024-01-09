Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Midair terror in Boeing jet another blow for planemaker

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A passenger filmed a gaping hole on the side of an Alaska Airlines flight on Saturday ahead of an emergency landing at Portland International Airport. Video / AP

Investigators, airlines and Boeing are scrambling to find out what went wrong on an Alaska Airlines plane on which an unused emergency exit door blew out, leaving a gaping hole in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business