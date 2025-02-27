Advertisement
Lack of employer support for new citizens' arrest law should give Government pause for thought – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Support for extended "citizens' arrest" powers seems to lie primarily with small retailers. Photo / Machine Headz

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government’s proposed “citizens’ arrest” amendments to the Crimes Act face widespread opposition.
  • Retail NZ and the Employers and Manufacturers Association warn of increased violence and safety risks.
  • Support mainly comes from small retailers, but concerns about escalating violence remain significant.

The widespread lack of support for the Government’s proposed “citizens' arrest” amendments to the Crimes Act should give it some serious pause for thought.

The changes – which would give all citizens greater ability to arrest or detain thieves – are an attempt to address public concerns

