Winston Peters in Washington: Defence spending and diplomacy crucial for NZ – Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is in Washington this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties and the Mayor of Auckland
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Winston Peters is positioned to navigate New Zealand through the transition to Donald Trump’s new world order.
  • Nicola Willis plans to amend procurement rules to favour local businesses, a shift from previous policies.
  • There is pressure on New Zealand to increase defence spending to meet the 2% GDP target to maintain alliances.

If you’ve ever wondered about the point of Winston Peters’ long career, the answer is to lead us safely through the transition to Donald Trump’s new world order.

In 50 days, Trump has largely disestablished the old order carefully built by his predecessors since 1945.

