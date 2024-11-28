Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Say no to Government having a four-year term - Matthew Hooton

By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties and the Mayor of Auckland.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Labour Party will hold its annual conference this weekend
  • A capital gains tax or wealth taxes are likely to be on the agenda
  • The Reserve Bank has forecast GDP growth to be up 2% in 2026 and 2.4% in 2027

The Labour Party has a good chance of handing Prime Minister Christopher Luxon his second term this weekend.

Delegates, including those connected with the leader of the Auckland left, former Transport Minister Michael Wood, are determined to spend their party conference talking about new ways of raising

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy