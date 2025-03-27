Advertisement
Resource Management Act finally being fixed after 30 wasted years - Matthew Hooton

Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has over 30 years’ experience in political and corporate communications and strategy for clients in Australasia, Asia, Europe and North America, including the National and Act parties and the Mayor of Auckland.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government has unveiled a new Resource Management Act system to simplify planning and reduce red tape.
  • RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said the reforms aim to improve infrastructure development and natural resource management.
  • The new system includes two acts, focusing on land use and environmental protection, with standardised zoning.

The biggest question about Minister-for-Everything Chris Bishop’s resource-management reform is why it has taken so long.

That includes asking why it took him nearly 18 months to get to Monday’s announcement – the best answer being that he invested so much energy in his fast-track

