Reserve Bank needs to get back to its core role after Adrian Orr’s departure - Steven Joyce

Steven Joyce
By
Former National Party Minister·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr resigned this week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Steven Joyce
Steven Joyce is a former National Party Minister of Finance and Minister of Transport. He is director at Joyce Advisory, and the author of the recently published book on his time in office, On the Record.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Adrian Orr expanded the Reserve Bank’s remit into areas like climate change and housing supply.
  • He is stepping down from the central bank at the end of the month, three years ahead of his term ending.
  • Orr was reappointed in November 2022 for a second five-year term, starting in March 2023.

Central bankers are a special breed. I was lucky enough to see them up close for most of the nine years I served in Government. All the cliches and suspicions about bookishness and an owlish focus on the knobs and dials of the macro-economy are mostly true.

