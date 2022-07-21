High import costs for refined fuel has driven a record trade deficit. Photo / NZME

The economy has posted a record annual trade deficit on the back of surging fuel prices.

Stats NZ data showed a deficit of $10.5 billion between export earnings and import costs for the year ended June, the highest annual deficit since current records began in 1960.

For the month of June the deficit was $701 million, a record for any June month, as growth in imports, notably refined fuel, outstripped the gain in exports.

"Since the recent closure of the Marsden Point refinery, more refined petrol and diesel are being imported," Stats NZ manager Alasdair Allen said.