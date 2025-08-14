Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Only one option on recognising Palestinian state - Matthew Hooton

Matthew Hooton
By
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Act leader David Seymour and Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick join Ryan Bridge on the political panel.
Matthew Hooton
Opinion by Matthew Hooton
Matthew Hooton has more than 30 years’ experience in political and corporate strategy, including the National and Act parties.
Learn more

KEY FACTS

  • The NZ Government will consider formal recognition of Palestinian statehood over the next six weeks.
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says it is a complex question.
  • The Government comprises three disparate parties with their own views.

The Prime Minister is said to be gung-ho about recognising a Palestinian state but has accepted Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ insistence on a proper process.

In the last months of the Key-English Government, Peters slammed then-Foreign Minister Murray McCully for acting without Cabinet authorisation in teaming up with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save